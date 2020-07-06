316 Crowe Dr

Amenities

Great location on neck of cul-de-sac, one story 3-2-2 car garage duplex with side yard! Wonderful floor plan with wood burning fireplace, kitchen & breakfast area open to living room. Kitchen has breakfast bar. Master Bedroom has walk in closet & double sink. Laundry room has full size washer & dryer area. Easy access to freeway, Airport & Close to shopping! HEB Schools. Home is currently occupied. To schedule a viewing please visit rentdfw.net and select property. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!



