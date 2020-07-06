All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 313 Calvary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
313 Calvary Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

313 Calvary Drive

313 Calvary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

313 Calvary Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome location!!!!!! Close to shopping!!!! 4 bed 2.5 bath... Spacious inside!! Easy application Process!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Calvary Drive have any available units?
313 Calvary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Calvary Drive have?
Some of 313 Calvary Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Calvary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 Calvary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Calvary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 313 Calvary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 313 Calvary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 313 Calvary Drive offers parking.
Does 313 Calvary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Calvary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Calvary Drive have a pool?
No, 313 Calvary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 313 Calvary Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 Calvary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Calvary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Calvary Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary