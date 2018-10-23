All apartments in Euless
308 Carter Drive
308 Carter Drive

308 Carter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

308 Carter Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 3 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Euless, just minutes away from DFW airport and lots of places to eat and shop, NO CARPET, pets allowed on a case by case biases, newly remodeled kitchen and huge back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

