Home
/
Euless, TX
/
305 Stony Creek Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 7:40 AM
305 Stony Creek Drive
305 Stony Creek Drive
No Longer Available
Location
305 Stony Creek Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Woodcreek
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 full baths with a wood-burning FP. This house is really clean and adorable. Washer & dryer included. Owner-agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 305 Stony Creek Drive have any available units?
305 Stony Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
What amenities does 305 Stony Creek Drive have?
Some of 305 Stony Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 305 Stony Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Stony Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Stony Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 Stony Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 305 Stony Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 305 Stony Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 305 Stony Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Stony Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Stony Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 305 Stony Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 Stony Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Stony Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Stony Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Stony Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
