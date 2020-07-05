All apartments in Euless
303 Serenade Lane
Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:55 AM

303 Serenade Lane

303 Serenade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

303 Serenade Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with 1,861 square feet and a large fenced in yard with privacy fence.
Has 2 wall mounted televisions, washer and dryer and refrigerator to stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Serenade Lane have any available units?
303 Serenade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Serenade Lane have?
Some of 303 Serenade Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Serenade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
303 Serenade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Serenade Lane pet-friendly?
No, 303 Serenade Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 303 Serenade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 303 Serenade Lane offers parking.
Does 303 Serenade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Serenade Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Serenade Lane have a pool?
No, 303 Serenade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 303 Serenade Lane have accessible units?
No, 303 Serenade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Serenade Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Serenade Lane has units with dishwashers.

