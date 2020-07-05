Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 303 Serenade Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
303 Serenade Lane
Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:55 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
303 Serenade Lane
303 Serenade Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
303 Serenade Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with 1,861 square feet and a large fenced in yard with privacy fence.
Has 2 wall mounted televisions, washer and dryer and refrigerator to stay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 303 Serenade Lane have any available units?
303 Serenade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
What amenities does 303 Serenade Lane have?
Some of 303 Serenade Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 303 Serenade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
303 Serenade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Serenade Lane pet-friendly?
No, 303 Serenade Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 303 Serenade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 303 Serenade Lane offers parking.
Does 303 Serenade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Serenade Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Serenade Lane have a pool?
No, 303 Serenade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 303 Serenade Lane have accessible units?
No, 303 Serenade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Serenade Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Serenade Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039
Similar Pages
Euless 1 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Euless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Sherman, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Villages Of Bear Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary