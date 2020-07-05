303 Serenade Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Traditional 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with 1,861 square feet and a large fenced in yard with privacy fence.

Has 2 wall mounted televisions, washer and dryer and refrigerator to stay.