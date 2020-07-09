3 Bedroom 2 Bath Half-Duplex Located in Highly Desirable Grapevine Colleyville ISD*Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and laminate flooring*Living area boasts a wood burning fireplace and tile flooring*Split bedroom arrangement*Bonus storage shed*Carport in back*Easy access to HWY 121 and major shopping centers.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 3005 Kathleen Lane have any available units?
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
What amenities does 3005 Kathleen Lane have?
Some of 3005 Kathleen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Kathleen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Kathleen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.