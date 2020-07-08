All apartments in Euless
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:37 AM

3002 Post Oak Dr

3002 Post Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3002 Post Oak Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5764569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Post Oak Dr have any available units?
3002 Post Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
Is 3002 Post Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Post Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Post Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Post Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 3002 Post Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 3002 Post Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3002 Post Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Post Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Post Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 3002 Post Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Post Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 3002 Post Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Post Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 Post Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Post Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Post Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

