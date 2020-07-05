Rent Calculator
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
3001 Timothy Lane
Last updated April 25 2019 at 10:03 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3001 Timothy Lane
3001 Timothy Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3001 Timothy Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great location in Grapevine Schools. Updated and very clean. Large master with walkin closet. Private secure back yard has a storage building and is perfect for the growing family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3001 Timothy Lane have any available units?
3001 Timothy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3001 Timothy Lane have?
Some of 3001 Timothy Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3001 Timothy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Timothy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Timothy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Timothy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 3001 Timothy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Timothy Lane offers parking.
Does 3001 Timothy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Timothy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Timothy Lane have a pool?
No, 3001 Timothy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Timothy Lane have accessible units?
No, 3001 Timothy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Timothy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Timothy Lane has units with dishwashers.
