All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 2932 Northrope Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
2932 Northrope Street
Last updated March 22 2020 at 10:50 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2932 Northrope Street
2932 Northrope Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2932 Northrope Street, Euless, TX 76039
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
GRAPEVINE-COLLEYVILLE ISD! Beautifully updated duplex featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, kitchen has stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Freshly Painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2932 Northrope Street have any available units?
2932 Northrope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2932 Northrope Street have?
Some of 2932 Northrope Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2932 Northrope Street currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Northrope Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Northrope Street pet-friendly?
No, 2932 Northrope Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 2932 Northrope Street offer parking?
Yes, 2932 Northrope Street offers parking.
Does 2932 Northrope Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 Northrope Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Northrope Street have a pool?
No, 2932 Northrope Street does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Northrope Street have accessible units?
No, 2932 Northrope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Northrope Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2932 Northrope Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
