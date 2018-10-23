Come view this upgraded and updated stunner is desirable Quail Rum Estates section of Grapevine Colleyville ISD. Home has just received a long list of improvements and upgrades. The kitchen is new and includes new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is neutral and fresh. Both bathrooms areas have been updated. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The living room is huge and includes vaulted ceiling and wood burning fire place.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2925 Kathleen Lane have any available units?
2925 Kathleen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 Kathleen Lane have?
Some of 2925 Kathleen Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 Kathleen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Kathleen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.