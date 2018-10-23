2925 Kathleen Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come view this upgraded and updated stunner is desirable Quail Rum Estates section of Grapevine Colleyville ISD. Home has just received a long list of improvements and upgrades. The kitchen is new and includes new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is neutral and fresh. Both bathrooms areas have been updated. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The living room is huge and includes vaulted ceiling and wood burning fire place.