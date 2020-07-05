All apartments in Euless
2905 Gray Oak Drive

2905 Gray Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Gray Oak Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable duplex in desirable Grapevine-Colleyville ISD !
Freshly painted with updates throughout ! New vinyl flooring and carpet. Spacious master bedroom with large windows. Vaulted ceilings and open living areas. Private backyard with outside storage.
Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Gray Oak Drive have any available units?
2905 Gray Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 Gray Oak Drive have?
Some of 2905 Gray Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Gray Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Gray Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Gray Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 Gray Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2905 Gray Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 2905 Gray Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2905 Gray Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Gray Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Gray Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2905 Gray Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Gray Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2905 Gray Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Gray Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 Gray Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

