222 Knapford Station
222 Knapford Station

222 Knapford Station · No Longer Available
Location

222 Knapford Station, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2421 sq. ft., 2 story home in Euless, TX! Spacious floor plan. Open island kitchen features granite, tile back splash, and tons of cabinets & counter space. Formal dining/living areas. Master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub and separate walk in shower. Study nook upstairs. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Knapford Station have any available units?
222 Knapford Station doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
Is 222 Knapford Station currently offering any rent specials?
222 Knapford Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Knapford Station pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Knapford Station is pet friendly.
Does 222 Knapford Station offer parking?
No, 222 Knapford Station does not offer parking.
Does 222 Knapford Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Knapford Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Knapford Station have a pool?
No, 222 Knapford Station does not have a pool.
Does 222 Knapford Station have accessible units?
No, 222 Knapford Station does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Knapford Station have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Knapford Station does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Knapford Station have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Knapford Station does not have units with air conditioning.

