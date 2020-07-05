Rent Calculator
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
216 E Denton Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:29 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
216 E Denton Drive
216 East Denton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
216 East Denton Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Woodcreek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great three bedroom two bath duplex with greenbelt behind
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 216 E Denton Drive have any available units?
216 E Denton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
What amenities does 216 E Denton Drive have?
Some of 216 E Denton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 216 E Denton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 E Denton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 E Denton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 216 E Denton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 216 E Denton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 216 E Denton Drive offers parking.
Does 216 E Denton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 E Denton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 E Denton Drive have a pool?
No, 216 E Denton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 E Denton Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 E Denton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 E Denton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 E Denton Drive has units with dishwashers.
