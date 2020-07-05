Super location in Euless. Nice open floor plan with converted garage that makes a great extra living room or even a large master. All hard surface flooring in home. Interior just had full paint. House ready for move in. Pets approved on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 W Huitt Lane have any available units?
210 W Huitt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 W Huitt Lane have?
Some of 210 W Huitt Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 W Huitt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
210 W Huitt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 W Huitt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 W Huitt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 210 W Huitt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 210 W Huitt Lane offers parking.
Does 210 W Huitt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 W Huitt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 W Huitt Lane have a pool?
No, 210 W Huitt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 210 W Huitt Lane have accessible units?
No, 210 W Huitt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 210 W Huitt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 W Huitt Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)