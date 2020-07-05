All apartments in Euless
210 W Huitt Lane
210 W Huitt Lane

210 West Huitt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

210 West Huitt Lane, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super location in Euless. Nice open floor plan with converted garage that makes a great extra living room or even a large master. All hard surface flooring in home. Interior just had full paint. House ready for move in. Pets approved on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

