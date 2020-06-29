All apartments in Euless
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

209 Patriot Lane

209 Patriot Ln · No Longer Available
Location

209 Patriot Ln, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

Great two-story home in a convenient central location. Easy access to highway and close to shopping and retail. Master suite downstairs with secondary beds upstairs. Two great living areas with room for everyone! Great backyard with covered patio. Great for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Patriot Lane have any available units?
209 Patriot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Patriot Lane have?
Some of 209 Patriot Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Patriot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
209 Patriot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Patriot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 209 Patriot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 209 Patriot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 209 Patriot Lane offers parking.
Does 209 Patriot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Patriot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Patriot Lane have a pool?
No, 209 Patriot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 209 Patriot Lane have accessible units?
No, 209 Patriot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Patriot Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Patriot Lane has units with dishwashers.

