Great two-story home in a convenient central location. Easy access to highway and close to shopping and retail. Master suite downstairs with secondary beds upstairs. Two great living areas with room for everyone! Great backyard with covered patio. Great for entertaining!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 209 Patriot Lane have any available units?
209 Patriot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Patriot Lane have?
Some of 209 Patriot Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Patriot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
209 Patriot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.