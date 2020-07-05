Rent Calculator
Last updated December 10 2019 at 3:39 AM
209 Ginger Lane
209 Ginger Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
209 Ginger Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Cinnamon Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Grapevine Colleyville schools. Awesome lease home. Huge back yard. Two car garage. Bedrooms are no split.
Showings start 12-16-2019. Refrigerator in kitchen
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 209 Ginger Lane have any available units?
209 Ginger Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
What amenities does 209 Ginger Lane have?
Some of 209 Ginger Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 209 Ginger Lane currently offering any rent specials?
209 Ginger Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Ginger Lane pet-friendly?
No, 209 Ginger Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 209 Ginger Lane offer parking?
Yes, 209 Ginger Lane offers parking.
Does 209 Ginger Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Ginger Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Ginger Lane have a pool?
No, 209 Ginger Lane does not have a pool.
Does 209 Ginger Lane have accessible units?
No, 209 Ginger Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Ginger Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Ginger Lane has units with dishwashers.
