All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 204 Yorkshire Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
204 Yorkshire Court
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

204 Yorkshire Court

204 Yorkshire Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

204 Yorkshire Court, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Adorable updated 2-2 in Euless, HEB ISD! New items include appliances, light fixtures, hardware, new roof, ceilings fans, blinds, windows & more! Open floor plan, soaring ceilings, beautiful granite countertops, stainless appliances, spacious rooms & tiled floor throughout (great for those with allergies). Large living has a classic brick fireplace, lovely kitchen offers crisp white cabinets, subway tiled backsplash, BI microwave & a refrigerator included! Private master has an 8x8 WI closet & bath w dual sinks, more granite & additional storage. Large secondary, nice 2nd bath, 2-car carport & fenced in backyard w open patio & deck. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Yorkshire Court have any available units?
204 Yorkshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Yorkshire Court have?
Some of 204 Yorkshire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Yorkshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
204 Yorkshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Yorkshire Court pet-friendly?
No, 204 Yorkshire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 204 Yorkshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 204 Yorkshire Court offers parking.
Does 204 Yorkshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Yorkshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Yorkshire Court have a pool?
No, 204 Yorkshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 204 Yorkshire Court have accessible units?
No, 204 Yorkshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Yorkshire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Yorkshire Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary