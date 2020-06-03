203 Arnett Drive

Stunning 1961 home, 4BD, 2BA, 1540 sq.ft. home in Euless Texas! This home has location and amenities such as stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, deep kitchen sink, large fridge, laminate and carpet flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
