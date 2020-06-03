All apartments in Euless
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

203 Arnett Drive

203 Arnett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

203 Arnett Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Stunning 1961 home, 4BD, 2BA, 1540 sq.ft. home in Euless Texas! This home has location and amenities such as stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, deep kitchen sink, large fridge, laminate and carpet flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Arnett Drive have any available units?
203 Arnett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Arnett Drive have?
Some of 203 Arnett Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Arnett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Arnett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Arnett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 203 Arnett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 203 Arnett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 203 Arnett Drive offers parking.
Does 203 Arnett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Arnett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Arnett Drive have a pool?
No, 203 Arnett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 203 Arnett Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Arnett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Arnett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Arnett Drive has units with dishwashers.

