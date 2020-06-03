Amenities

pet friendly garage coffee bar bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**NOW AVAILABLE** EULESS- 3 BR NEAR MIDWAY PARK - 201 W Midway Dr is across the street from an awesome community water park in Euless, TX 76039. This 1,232 square foot house sits on a 0.26 acre corner lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a garage-converted bonus room. This property was built in 1958. Nearby schools include Euless J High School, Midway Park Elementary School and North Euless Elementary School. The closest grocery store is Kroger. Nearby coffee shops include Hala Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Exotic Grill African Cuisine, Karachi Village and Foni's Island Grill. 201 W Midway Dr is near Midway Park.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pets are subject to a $300 refundable pet deposit. Renters insurance required. Feel free to text me or email directly for info:

Lindsay Wheatley 817-966-1766

lindsaywheatley@gmail.com



(RLNE5313142)