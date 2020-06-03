All apartments in Euless
Last updated November 13 2019 at 1:29 PM

201 W. Midway Dr.

201 West Midway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

201 West Midway Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Midway Park Euless

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**NOW AVAILABLE** EULESS- 3 BR NEAR MIDWAY PARK - 201 W Midway Dr is across the street from an awesome community water park in Euless, TX 76039. This 1,232 square foot house sits on a 0.26 acre corner lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a garage-converted bonus room. This property was built in 1958. Nearby schools include Euless J High School, Midway Park Elementary School and North Euless Elementary School. The closest grocery store is Kroger. Nearby coffee shops include Hala Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Exotic Grill African Cuisine, Karachi Village and Foni's Island Grill. 201 W Midway Dr is near Midway Park.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pets are subject to a $300 refundable pet deposit. Renters insurance required. Feel free to text me or email directly for info:
Lindsay Wheatley 817-966-1766
lindsaywheatley@gmail.com

(RLNE5313142)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 201 W. Midway Dr. have any available units?
201 W. Midway Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 W. Midway Dr. have?
Some of 201 W. Midway Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 W. Midway Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
201 W. Midway Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 W. Midway Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 W. Midway Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 201 W. Midway Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 201 W. Midway Dr. offers parking.
Does 201 W. Midway Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 W. Midway Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 W. Midway Dr. have a pool?
No, 201 W. Midway Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 201 W. Midway Dr. have accessible units?
No, 201 W. Midway Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 201 W. Midway Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 W. Midway Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

