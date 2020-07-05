All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 200 Bear Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
200 Bear Creek Dr
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:47 PM

200 Bear Creek Dr

200 Bear Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

200 Bear Creek Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
Hurst/ Euless/ Bedford 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $939

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Carports, Volleyball, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 940

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Bear Creek Dr have any available units?
200 Bear Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Bear Creek Dr have?
Some of 200 Bear Creek Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Bear Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
200 Bear Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Bear Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Bear Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 200 Bear Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 200 Bear Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 200 Bear Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Bear Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Bear Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 200 Bear Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 200 Bear Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 200 Bear Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Bear Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Bear Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary