All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 1702 Lakeshore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
1702 Lakeshore Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:50 PM

1702 Lakeshore Drive

1702 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1702 Lakeshore Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Creekside home in Lakewood Addition features granite countertops, island kitchen and breakfast area. Mater bedroom boast separate shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Spacious backyard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
1702 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 1702 Lakeshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1702 Lakeshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1702 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1702 Lakeshore Drive offers parking.
Does 1702 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 1702 Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1702 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 Lakeshore Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary