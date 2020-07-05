Lovely Creekside home in Lakewood Addition features granite countertops, island kitchen and breakfast area. Mater bedroom boast separate shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Spacious backyard with covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1702 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
1702 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 1702 Lakeshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.