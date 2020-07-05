All apartments in Euless
Euless, TX
1620 Willow Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1620 Willow Lane

1620 Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Willow Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome in HEB ISD. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. Interior photos to be added to listing when make ready work is complete. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1450.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Willow Lane have any available units?
1620 Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
Is 1620 Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Willow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Willow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Willow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Willow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Willow Lane offers parking.
Does 1620 Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Willow Lane have a pool?
No, 1620 Willow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1620 Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Willow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 Willow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 Willow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

