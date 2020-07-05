1620 Willow Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome in HEB ISD. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. Interior photos to be added to listing when make ready work is complete. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1450.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.