1600 Village Dr Unit: B3U

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access trash valet

Details: This apartment home features an attached garage in select units. This spacious floorplan is perfect for those who need a large open living room! This unique floor plan also features a private dining, garden tubs, walk in closets and storage space.



Home Features



Island Kitchens*

Wood Burning Fireplaces*

Nine Foot Ceilings with Enhanced Crown Molding

Vaulted Ceilings*

Custom 2 Blinds

Ceiling Fans

Full-Sized Washer & Dryer Connections

Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice-Maker

Built-In Microwave

Luxurious Roman Bathtubs

Large Patios or Balconies

Hardwood Faux Flooring*

Ceramic Tile Entries*

Ceramic Tile Kitchens*

Bookshelves*

Large Walk-In Closets with Shelving

High-Speed Internet Access Available



Community Features



Oversized Resort Swimming Pool with Spa Area

Elegant Clubhouse

Barbeque Area with Grills

24-Hour Fitness Center with Cardiovascular, Weight Equipment & HDTV

Business Center with PC, Printer, Fax and Internet

Limited Controlled Access Gates

Attached and Detached Garages Available

Covered Parking Available

Clothes Care Facility

Valet Trash Pick-Up

Adjacent to Villages of Bear Creek Park

Professional On-Site Management

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance