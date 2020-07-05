All apartments in Euless
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G

1600 Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Village Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Villages of Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
RENT:$1195-$1420
Specials: Contact the leasing office for current specials on this floor plan!

Details: This spacious apartment home has access to an attached garage. Other features include a wrap around patio, an open floor plan and a large walk-in closet!

Home Features

Island Kitchens*
Wood Burning Fireplaces*
Nine Foot Ceilings with Enhanced Crown Molding
Vaulted Ceilings*
Custom 2 Blinds
Ceiling Fans
Full-Sized Washer & Dryer Connections
Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice-Maker
Built-In Microwave
Luxurious Roman Bathtubs
Large Patios or Balconies
Hardwood Faux Flooring*
Ceramic Tile Entries*
Ceramic Tile Kitchens*
Bookshelves*
Large Walk-In Closets with Shelving
High-Speed Internet Access Available

Community Features

Oversized Resort Swimming Pool with Spa Area
Elegant Clubhouse
Barbeque Area with Grills
24-Hour Fitness Center with Cardiovascular, Weight Equipment & HDTV
Business Center with PC, Printer, Fax and Internet
Limited Controlled Access Gates
Attached and Detached Garages Available
Covered Parking Available
Clothes Care Facility
Valet Trash Pick-Up
Adjacent to Villages of Bear Creek Park
Professional On-Site Management
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G have any available units?
1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G have?
Some of 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G offers parking.
Does 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G have a pool?
Yes, 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G has a pool.
Does 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G have accessible units?
No, 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Village Dr Unit: A3G does not have units with dishwashers.

