Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1600 Village Dr

1600 Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Village Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Villages of Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Rent:$1595-$1695
Specials: Contact the leasing office for current specials on this floor plan!

Details: This spacious three bedroom two bath apartment offers an attached garage in select apartments. Large master bedroom with double vanity sinks in bathroom, a seperate dining area, walk in closets and storage space.

Home Features

Island Kitchens*
Wood Burning Fireplaces*
Nine Foot Ceilings with Enhanced Crown Molding
Vaulted Ceilings*
Custom 2 Blinds
Ceiling Fans
Full-Sized Washer & Dryer Connections
Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice-Maker
Built-In Microwave
Luxurious Roman Bathtubs
Large Patios or Balconies
Hardwood Faux Flooring*
Ceramic Tile Entries*
Ceramic Tile Kitchens*
Bookshelves*
Large Walk-In Closets with Shelving
High-Speed Internet Access Available

Community Features

Oversized Resort Swimming Pool with Spa Area
Elegant Clubhouse
Barbeque Area with Grills
24-Hour Fitness Center with Cardiovascular, Weight Equipment & HDTV
Business Center with PC, Printer, Fax and Internet
Limited Controlled Access Gates
Attached and Detached Garages Available
Covered Parking Available
Clothes Care Facility
Valet Trash Pick-Up
Adjacent to Villages of Bear Creek Park
Professional On-Site Management
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

