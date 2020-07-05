All apartments in Euless
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:31 AM

1501 Milla Court

1501 Milla Court · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Milla Court, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,663 sq ft, 1 story home in Euless! Spacious living room with beautiful wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Milla Court have any available units?
1501 Milla Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Milla Court have?
Some of 1501 Milla Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Milla Court currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Milla Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Milla Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Milla Court is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Milla Court offer parking?
No, 1501 Milla Court does not offer parking.
Does 1501 Milla Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Milla Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Milla Court have a pool?
No, 1501 Milla Court does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Milla Court have accessible units?
No, 1501 Milla Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Milla Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 Milla Court does not have units with dishwashers.

