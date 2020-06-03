All apartments in Euless
Last updated August 7 2019 at 5:06 PM

1324 El Camino Real

1324 El Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

1324 El Camino Real, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Euless is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 El Camino Real have any available units?
1324 El Camino Real doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
Is 1324 El Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
1324 El Camino Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 El Camino Real pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 El Camino Real is pet friendly.
Does 1324 El Camino Real offer parking?
No, 1324 El Camino Real does not offer parking.
Does 1324 El Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 El Camino Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 El Camino Real have a pool?
No, 1324 El Camino Real does not have a pool.
Does 1324 El Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 1324 El Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 El Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 El Camino Real does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 El Camino Real have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 El Camino Real does not have units with air conditioning.

