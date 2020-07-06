Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with small fenced yard near DFW Airport. Granite counters in kitchen & bathrooms. New SS Samsung stove, built in microwave laminate flooring and 2 inch blinds. Parking in rear with carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 S Pipeline Road W have any available units?
122 S Pipeline Road W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 S Pipeline Road W have?
Some of 122 S Pipeline Road W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 S Pipeline Road W currently offering any rent specials?
122 S Pipeline Road W is not currently offering any rent specials.