All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 122 S Pipeline Road W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
122 S Pipeline Road W
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:12 PM

122 S Pipeline Road W

122 S Pipeline Rd W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

122 S Pipeline Rd W, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with small fenced yard near DFW Airport. Granite counters in kitchen & bathrooms. New SS Samsung stove, built in microwave laminate flooring and 2 inch blinds. Parking in rear with carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 S Pipeline Road W have any available units?
122 S Pipeline Road W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 S Pipeline Road W have?
Some of 122 S Pipeline Road W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 S Pipeline Road W currently offering any rent specials?
122 S Pipeline Road W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 S Pipeline Road W pet-friendly?
No, 122 S Pipeline Road W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 122 S Pipeline Road W offer parking?
Yes, 122 S Pipeline Road W offers parking.
Does 122 S Pipeline Road W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 S Pipeline Road W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 S Pipeline Road W have a pool?
No, 122 S Pipeline Road W does not have a pool.
Does 122 S Pipeline Road W have accessible units?
No, 122 S Pipeline Road W does not have accessible units.
Does 122 S Pipeline Road W have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 S Pipeline Road W does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary