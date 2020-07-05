All apartments in Euless
121 Surrey Lane

121 Surrey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

121 Surrey Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
This beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome sits adjacent to walking trails and park. Living room and kitchen offers upgraded hard surface flooring and fireplace in living. You will love the kitchen with newer stainless appliances, including microwave and breakfast bar that overlooks family room. Nice size bedrooms, updated fixtures, ceiling fans and 2 inch faux wood blinds. There is even a private fenced backyard. HOA pays water Property will be available 30 days from approval. Owners prefer no pets but will consider with strong application and additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Surrey Lane have any available units?
121 Surrey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Surrey Lane have?
Some of 121 Surrey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Surrey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
121 Surrey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Surrey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 121 Surrey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 121 Surrey Lane offer parking?
No, 121 Surrey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 121 Surrey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Surrey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Surrey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 121 Surrey Lane has a pool.
Does 121 Surrey Lane have accessible units?
No, 121 Surrey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Surrey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Surrey Lane has units with dishwashers.

