121 Surrey Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome sits adjacent to walking trails and park. Living room and kitchen offers upgraded hard surface flooring and fireplace in living. You will love the kitchen with newer stainless appliances, including microwave and breakfast bar that overlooks family room. Nice size bedrooms, updated fixtures, ceiling fans and 2 inch faux wood blinds. There is even a private fenced backyard. HOA pays water Property will be available 30 days from approval. Owners prefer no pets but will consider with strong application and additional deposit.