1203 Jamestown Court
1203 Jamestown Court

1203 Jamestown Court · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Jamestown Court, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,649 sf home is located in Euless, TX. This home features tiled floors and hardwood flooring in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Jamestown Court have any available units?
1203 Jamestown Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Jamestown Court have?
Some of 1203 Jamestown Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Jamestown Court currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Jamestown Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Jamestown Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 Jamestown Court is pet friendly.
Does 1203 Jamestown Court offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Jamestown Court offers parking.
Does 1203 Jamestown Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Jamestown Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Jamestown Court have a pool?
No, 1203 Jamestown Court does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Jamestown Court have accessible units?
No, 1203 Jamestown Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Jamestown Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 Jamestown Court does not have units with dishwashers.

