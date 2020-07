Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3-bed, 2-bath in HEB ISD with solar panels! Cute and freshly renovated property. Good-sized bedrooms with spacious closets. Updated throughout! Lots of windows provide tons of natural light, vaulted ceiling in living area. Formal dining room off of kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast nook as well. Large back patio great for entertaining, cute little yard with nice tool shed. In Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD in a quiet, mature neighborhood with quick access to Bedford amenities.