1111 Glenn Drive
Last updated March 25 2020 at 8:49 AM
1111 Glenn Drive
1111 Glenn Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1111 Glenn Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute Remodeled house in convenient location between Dallas and Fort Worth. 4 Bedrooms, open kitchen. Tiles throughout the house. Huge backyard. Close to DFW airport, shops and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1111 Glenn Drive have any available units?
1111 Glenn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
Is 1111 Glenn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Glenn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Glenn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Glenn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 1111 Glenn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Glenn Drive offers parking.
Does 1111 Glenn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Glenn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Glenn Drive have a pool?
No, 1111 Glenn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Glenn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1111 Glenn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Glenn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Glenn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Glenn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Glenn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
