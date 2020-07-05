All apartments in Euless
1109 Glenn Drive

1109 Glenn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Glenn Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rental house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Glenn Drive have any available units?
1109 Glenn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Glenn Drive have?
Some of 1109 Glenn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Glenn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Glenn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Glenn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Glenn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1109 Glenn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Glenn Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 Glenn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Glenn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Glenn Drive have a pool?
No, 1109 Glenn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Glenn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Glenn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Glenn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Glenn Drive has units with dishwashers.

