107 Gray Oak Court

Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Neat and clean 3 bedrooms 2 bath duplex in Grapevine Colleyville ISD. 2 parking lots at the backyard. The location is convenient to major highways, shopping, restaurants, and parks.

Tenant to verify schools and room size.