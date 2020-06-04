All apartments in Euless
107 Gray Oak Court

Location

107 Gray Oak Court, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Neat and clean 3 bedrooms 2 bath duplex in Grapevine Colleyville ISD. 2 parking lots at the backyard. The location is convenient to major highways, shopping, restaurants, and parks.
Tenant to verify schools and room size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

