Neat and clean 3 bedrooms 2 bath duplex in Grapevine Colleyville ISD. 2 parking lots at the backyard. The location is convenient to major highways, shopping, restaurants, and parks. Tenant to verify schools and room size.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 107 Gray Oak Court have any available units?
107 Gray Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Gray Oak Court have?
Some of 107 Gray Oak Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Gray Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
107 Gray Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.