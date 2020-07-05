1017 Harris Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage microwave refrigerator

Cute home in Euless offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

Nice appliances including microwave, full size fridge included but not warranties under the lease. Oversized fenced backyard. Extra deep car garage with opener. Neutral colors throughout and recent bathroom update done at the home. Owners may consider a medium size pet on a case by case basis with strong application and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1250.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.