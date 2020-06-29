Rent Calculator
1013 Irion Drive
1013 Irion Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1013 Irion Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Midway Park Euless
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Home in a established neighborhood. Close to schools and freeway. Feathures include jetted tub, updated kitchen, large back yard and washer connections in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 Irion Drive have any available units?
1013 Irion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
Is 1013 Irion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Irion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Irion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Irion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 1013 Irion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Irion Drive offers parking.
Does 1013 Irion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Irion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Irion Drive have a pool?
No, 1013 Irion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Irion Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 Irion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Irion Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Irion Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Irion Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Irion Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
