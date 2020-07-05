Rent Calculator
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:39 AM
1008 Becker Drive
1008 Becker Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1008 Becker Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home spacious home in a quite neighborhood. Award wining HEB schools. Easy access to major freeways, shopping and entertainment. A must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1008 Becker Drive have any available units?
1008 Becker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1008 Becker Drive have?
Some of 1008 Becker Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1008 Becker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Becker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Becker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Becker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 1008 Becker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Becker Drive offers parking.
Does 1008 Becker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Becker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Becker Drive have a pool?
No, 1008 Becker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Becker Drive have accessible units?
No, 1008 Becker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Becker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Becker Drive has units with dishwashers.
