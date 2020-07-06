All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 1006 Cresthaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
1006 Cresthaven Drive
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:44 AM

1006 Cresthaven Drive

1006 Cresthaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1006 Cresthaven Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Cresthaven Drive have any available units?
1006 Cresthaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
Is 1006 Cresthaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Cresthaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Cresthaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Cresthaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1006 Cresthaven Drive offer parking?
No, 1006 Cresthaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Cresthaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Cresthaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Cresthaven Drive have a pool?
No, 1006 Cresthaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Cresthaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 1006 Cresthaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Cresthaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Cresthaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Cresthaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Cresthaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary