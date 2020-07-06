Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 1006 Cresthaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
1006 Cresthaven Drive
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:44 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1006 Cresthaven Drive
1006 Cresthaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1006 Cresthaven Drive, Euless, TX 76040
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1006 Cresthaven Drive have any available units?
1006 Cresthaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
Is 1006 Cresthaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Cresthaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Cresthaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Cresthaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 1006 Cresthaven Drive offer parking?
No, 1006 Cresthaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Cresthaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Cresthaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Cresthaven Drive have a pool?
No, 1006 Cresthaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Cresthaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 1006 Cresthaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Cresthaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Cresthaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Cresthaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Cresthaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039
Similar Pages
Euless 1 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Euless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Sherman, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Villages Of Bear Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary