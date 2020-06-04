Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 1003 Oakwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
1003 Oakwood Dr
Last updated May 5 2019 at 9:57 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1003 Oakwood Dr
1003 Oakwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1003 Oakwood Drive, Euless, TX 76040
Oakwood Terrace Euless
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1003 Oakwood Dr Available 06/05/19 -
(RLNE4023369)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1003 Oakwood Dr have any available units?
1003 Oakwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
Is 1003 Oakwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Oakwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Oakwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Oakwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 1003 Oakwood Dr offer parking?
No, 1003 Oakwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Oakwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Oakwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Oakwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1003 Oakwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Oakwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1003 Oakwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Oakwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Oakwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Oakwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Oakwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039
Similar Pages
Euless 1 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Euless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Sherman, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Villages Of Bear Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary