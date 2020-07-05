All apartments in Euless
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1003 North Ector Drive

1003 North Ector Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1003 North Ector Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Midway Park Euless

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1967

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,400.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 North Ector Drive have any available units?
1003 North Ector Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
Is 1003 North Ector Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1003 North Ector Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 North Ector Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 North Ector Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1003 North Ector Drive offer parking?
No, 1003 North Ector Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1003 North Ector Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 North Ector Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 North Ector Drive have a pool?
No, 1003 North Ector Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1003 North Ector Drive have accessible units?
No, 1003 North Ector Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 North Ector Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 North Ector Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 North Ector Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 North Ector Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

