Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 1003 North Ector Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
1003 North Ector Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1003 North Ector Drive
1003 North Ector Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1003 North Ector Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Midway Park Euless
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1967
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: $1,400.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1003 North Ector Drive have any available units?
1003 North Ector Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
Is 1003 North Ector Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1003 North Ector Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 North Ector Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 North Ector Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1003 North Ector Drive offer parking?
No, 1003 North Ector Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1003 North Ector Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 North Ector Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 North Ector Drive have a pool?
No, 1003 North Ector Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1003 North Ector Drive have accessible units?
No, 1003 North Ector Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 North Ector Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 North Ector Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 North Ector Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 North Ector Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S
Euless, TX 76039
The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St
Euless, TX 76039
Similar Pages
Euless 1 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Euless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Sherman, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Villages Of Bear Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary