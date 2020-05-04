All apartments in Ennis
803 Ripley Street
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:29 AM

803 Ripley Street

803 Ripley St · No Longer Available
Location

803 Ripley St, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in downtown Ennis, TX. Large open living area and kitchen. Big yard with attached 2 car garage. Close to shopping and walking distance to school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Ripley Street have any available units?
803 Ripley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
Is 803 Ripley Street currently offering any rent specials?
803 Ripley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Ripley Street pet-friendly?
No, 803 Ripley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ennis.
Does 803 Ripley Street offer parking?
Yes, 803 Ripley Street offers parking.
Does 803 Ripley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Ripley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Ripley Street have a pool?
No, 803 Ripley Street does not have a pool.
Does 803 Ripley Street have accessible units?
No, 803 Ripley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Ripley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Ripley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Ripley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Ripley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

