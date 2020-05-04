All apartments in Ennis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

701 W Knox Street

701 West Knox Street · No Longer Available
Location

701 West Knox Street, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Really charming home - completely redone - real wood floors - newish carpet & vinyl - tile floors in bath - redone paint & faucets & lights* gas logs in fireplace * 2 car detached garage * huge trees on corner lot in heart of town *
easy access to shopping -library- bank-school * electric stove & built in microwave * french doors & unique windows* shows like a model home!! No Pets
Application Fee $50 per adult - certified funds only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 W Knox Street have any available units?
701 W Knox Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 701 W Knox Street have?
Some of 701 W Knox Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 W Knox Street currently offering any rent specials?
701 W Knox Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 W Knox Street pet-friendly?
No, 701 W Knox Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ennis.
Does 701 W Knox Street offer parking?
Yes, 701 W Knox Street offers parking.
Does 701 W Knox Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 W Knox Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 W Knox Street have a pool?
No, 701 W Knox Street does not have a pool.
Does 701 W Knox Street have accessible units?
No, 701 W Knox Street does not have accessible units.
Does 701 W Knox Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 W Knox Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 W Knox Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 W Knox Street does not have units with air conditioning.

