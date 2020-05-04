701 W Knox Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Really charming home - completely redone - real wood floors - newish carpet & vinyl - tile floors in bath - redone paint & faucets & lights* gas logs in fireplace * 2 car detached garage * huge trees on corner lot in heart of town *

easy access to shopping -library- bank-school * electric stove & built in microwave * french doors & unique windows* shows like a model home!! No Pets

Application Fee $50 per adult - certified funds only!