Really charming home - completely redone - real wood floors - newish carpet & vinyl - tile floors in bath - redone paint & faucets & lights* gas logs in fireplace * 2 car detached garage * huge trees on corner lot in heart of town * easy access to shopping -library- bank-school * electric stove & built in microwave * french doors & unique windows* shows like a model home!! No Pets Application Fee $50 per adult - certified funds only!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 701 W Knox Street have any available units?
701 W Knox Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 701 W Knox Street have?
Some of 701 W Knox Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 W Knox Street currently offering any rent specials?
701 W Knox Street is not currently offering any rent specials.