Ennis, TX
508 W. Tyler
Last updated August 13 2019 at 9:46 AM

508 W. Tyler

508 West Tyler Street · No Longer Available
Location

508 West Tyler Street, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW! Large and Beautiful Brick Home, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 508 W Tyler, Ennis - Tremendous Space! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home has updated paint and just too good to pass up! All you will have left to do is move in and enjoy your home! This huge 2484 square foot home has storage, storage and more storage! You'll love the giant tub in the Jack-n-Jill bathroom, pocket sliding doors, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. 508 W Tyler is close to schools, parks, and dining, and just makes this is a wonderful place to live and entertain!! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required, Stove pipe fireplace is for cosmetic only - Do not use

(RLNE3300541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 W. Tyler have any available units?
508 W. Tyler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 508 W. Tyler have?
Some of 508 W. Tyler's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 W. Tyler currently offering any rent specials?
508 W. Tyler is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 W. Tyler pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 W. Tyler is pet friendly.
Does 508 W. Tyler offer parking?
Yes, 508 W. Tyler offers parking.
Does 508 W. Tyler have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 W. Tyler does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 W. Tyler have a pool?
No, 508 W. Tyler does not have a pool.
Does 508 W. Tyler have accessible units?
No, 508 W. Tyler does not have accessible units.
Does 508 W. Tyler have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 W. Tyler does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 W. Tyler have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 W. Tyler does not have units with air conditioning.

