Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW! Large and Beautiful Brick Home, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 508 W Tyler, Ennis - Tremendous Space! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home has updated paint and just too good to pass up! All you will have left to do is move in and enjoy your home! This huge 2484 square foot home has storage, storage and more storage! You'll love the giant tub in the Jack-n-Jill bathroom, pocket sliding doors, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. 508 W Tyler is close to schools, parks, and dining, and just makes this is a wonderful place to live and entertain!! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required, Stove pipe fireplace is for cosmetic only - Do not use



(RLNE3300541)