Ennis, TX
503 Strom Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
503 Strom Court
503 Strom Ct
No Longer Available
Location
503 Strom Ct, Ennis, TX 75119
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful two story Brick! - Awesome home in a cul-de-sac! Two story, fenced in yard, two car garage, open floor plan, master down stairs, two bedroom and full bath upstairs.
(RLNE4599721)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 503 Strom Court have any available units?
503 Strom Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ennis, TX
.
What amenities does 503 Strom Court have?
Some of 503 Strom Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 503 Strom Court currently offering any rent specials?
503 Strom Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Strom Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Strom Court is pet friendly.
Does 503 Strom Court offer parking?
Yes, 503 Strom Court offers parking.
Does 503 Strom Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Strom Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Strom Court have a pool?
No, 503 Strom Court does not have a pool.
Does 503 Strom Court have accessible units?
No, 503 Strom Court does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Strom Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Strom Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Strom Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Strom Court does not have units with air conditioning.
