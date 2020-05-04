All apartments in Ennis
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:44 AM

406 E Milam Street

406 East Milam Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

406 East Milam Street, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Home, 2/1, With a Covered Patio in Ennis Tx - Cozy home in Ennis is just right for a couple starting out or the couple who is ready to downsize. You will love the covered porch and ample backyard that is suitable for relaxation or entertaining. You will the updated flooring and paint and the convience of having a washing machine and dryer to use while you're renting this home. The refrigerator is also available for you to use, however, it is not maintained by the owner. In no time at all you can be at churches, schools, parks, stores and restaurants. Be sure to put this one on your must see list. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

(RLNE5295577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 E Milam Street have any available units?
406 E Milam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 406 E Milam Street have?
Some of 406 E Milam Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 E Milam Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 E Milam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 E Milam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 E Milam Street is pet friendly.
Does 406 E Milam Street offer parking?
No, 406 E Milam Street does not offer parking.
Does 406 E Milam Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 E Milam Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 E Milam Street have a pool?
No, 406 E Milam Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 E Milam Street have accessible units?
No, 406 E Milam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 E Milam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 E Milam Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 E Milam Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 406 E Milam Street has units with air conditioning.

