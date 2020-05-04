406 E Milam Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Home, 2/1, With a Covered Patio in Ennis Tx - Cozy home in Ennis is just right for a couple starting out or the couple who is ready to downsize. You will love the covered porch and ample backyard that is suitable for relaxation or entertaining. You will the updated flooring and paint and the convience of having a washing machine and dryer to use while you're renting this home. The refrigerator is also available for you to use, however, it is not maintained by the owner. In no time at all you can be at churches, schools, parks, stores and restaurants. Be sure to put this one on your must see list. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.



