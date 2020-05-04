All apartments in Ennis
Find more places like 401 Lumpkin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ennis, TX
/
401 Lumpkin Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

401 Lumpkin Drive

401 Lumpkin Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

401 Lumpkin Dr, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage in a well established neighborhood. Wood burning fireplace and central heat and air. Close to I-45 for easy commute to Dallas or South

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Lumpkin Drive have any available units?
401 Lumpkin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 401 Lumpkin Drive have?
Some of 401 Lumpkin Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Lumpkin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 Lumpkin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Lumpkin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 401 Lumpkin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ennis.
Does 401 Lumpkin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 401 Lumpkin Drive offers parking.
Does 401 Lumpkin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Lumpkin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Lumpkin Drive have a pool?
No, 401 Lumpkin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 401 Lumpkin Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 Lumpkin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Lumpkin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Lumpkin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Lumpkin Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 401 Lumpkin Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue
Ennis, TX 75119

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Roanoke, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXFate, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
McLennan Community CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center