Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Ennis
Find more places like 401 Lumpkin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Ennis, TX
/
401 Lumpkin Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
401 Lumpkin Drive
401 Lumpkin Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
401 Lumpkin Dr, Ennis, TX 75119
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage in a well established neighborhood. Wood burning fireplace and central heat and air. Close to I-45 for easy commute to Dallas or South
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 Lumpkin Drive have any available units?
401 Lumpkin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ennis, TX
.
What amenities does 401 Lumpkin Drive have?
Some of 401 Lumpkin Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 401 Lumpkin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 Lumpkin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Lumpkin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 401 Lumpkin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ennis
.
Does 401 Lumpkin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 401 Lumpkin Drive offers parking.
Does 401 Lumpkin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Lumpkin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Lumpkin Drive have a pool?
No, 401 Lumpkin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 401 Lumpkin Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 Lumpkin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Lumpkin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Lumpkin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Lumpkin Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 401 Lumpkin Drive has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue
Ennis, TX 75119
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Waco, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Roanoke, TX
Princeton, TX
Canton, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Fate, TX
Royse City, TX
Terrell, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
McLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center