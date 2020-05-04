All apartments in Ennis
Find more places like 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ennis, TX
/
3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119

3700 Fm 85 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3700 Fm 85, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Ennis/Far South Dallas
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath / $899

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Play ground, W/D rental($50/mo), Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 
Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 901

 

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 have any available units?
3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 have?
Some of 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 currently offering any rent specials?
3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 pet-friendly?
No, 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ennis.
Does 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 offer parking?
Yes, 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 offers parking.
Does 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 have a pool?
Yes, 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 has a pool.
Does 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 have accessible units?
Yes, 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 has accessible units.
Does 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3700 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue
Ennis, TX 75119

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Roanoke, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXFate, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
McLennan Community CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center