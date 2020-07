Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom house. Two stories with all bedrooms on the second floor. Granite counter-tops, luxury plank flooring, and a half bath downstairs. Great family home. Pet Friendly. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Refrigerator is not included.