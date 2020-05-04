Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:45 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2302 Memphis Street
2302 Memphis St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2302 Memphis St, Ennis, TX 75119
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
javascript:__doPostBack('m_lbSubmit','')
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2302 Memphis Street have any available units?
2302 Memphis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ennis, TX
.
Is 2302 Memphis Street currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Memphis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Memphis Street pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Memphis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ennis
.
Does 2302 Memphis Street offer parking?
No, 2302 Memphis Street does not offer parking.
Does 2302 Memphis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Memphis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Memphis Street have a pool?
No, 2302 Memphis Street does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Memphis Street have accessible units?
No, 2302 Memphis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Memphis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 Memphis Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 Memphis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 Memphis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
