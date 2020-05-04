All apartments in Ennis
Find more places like 1710 Bobolink Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ennis, TX
/
1710 Bobolink Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:37 AM

1710 Bobolink Drive

1710 Bobolink Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1710 Bobolink Dr, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 baths, one-story home with lots of charm. This plan has a small front porch and a small patio in the back. As you enter, you walk into your spacious family room with a view to the dining area. The master suite is tucked in the back with its private master bath and a nice walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are the same size and have close access to a separate bathroom. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Bobolink Drive have any available units?
1710 Bobolink Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 1710 Bobolink Drive have?
Some of 1710 Bobolink Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Bobolink Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Bobolink Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Bobolink Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Bobolink Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ennis.
Does 1710 Bobolink Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Bobolink Drive offers parking.
Does 1710 Bobolink Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Bobolink Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Bobolink Drive have a pool?
No, 1710 Bobolink Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Bobolink Drive have accessible units?
No, 1710 Bobolink Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Bobolink Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Bobolink Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 Bobolink Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 Bobolink Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue
Ennis, TX 75119

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Roanoke, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXFate, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
McLennan Community CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center